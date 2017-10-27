SILVER ALERT: Tucson police searching for elderly man with Alzheimer's

78-year-old Francisco Arvizu, who has Alzheimers. He was last seen in the 5800 block of South 1st Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Friday.
78-year-old Francisco Arvizu, who has Alzheimers. He was last seen in the 5800 block of South 1st Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Julie Simons talked about her job and the products that her small business had to offer. Doing so, she also couldn't help but think about the well-being of her five employees in her skin care company, and the intimidation of finding health insurance for them the last time around.
Julie Simons talked about her job and the products that her small business had to offer. Doing so, she also couldn't help but think about the well-being of her five employees in her skin care company, and the intimidation of finding health insurance for them the last time around.
“The Wildcat community has been so loving to us and so we wanted to come back just to see people and hug them and touch them. And let them know just how truly blessed we feel to have them in our lives," Jill Henderson said.
“The Wildcat community has been so loving to us and so we wanted to come back just to see people and hug them and touch them. And let them know just how truly blessed we feel to have them in our lives," Jill Henderson said.
The video shows the suspect, Daniel Spear walking around the car wash holding both weapons and talking on the phone. Also in the footage is Spear firing those weapons at the officers.
The video shows the suspect, Daniel Spear walking around the car wash holding both weapons and talking on the phone. Also in the footage is Spear firing those weapons at the officers.
This is a preview of Craig Thomas' special report "Backyard Border." The story tackles imminent domain on the border. The full story will run at 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30.
This is a preview of Craig Thomas' special report "Backyard Border." The story tackles imminent domain on the border. The full story will run at 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30.