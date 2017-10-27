SILVER ALERT: Tucson police searching for elderly man with Alzhe - Tucson News Now

SILVER ALERT: Tucson police searching for elderly man with Alzheimers

By Tucson News Now Staff
Francisco Arvizu (Source: Tucson Police Department) Francisco Arvizu (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Tucson man with Alzheimers, who went missing Friday, Oct. 27.

The Tucson Police Department said 78-year-old Francisco Cruz Arvizu walked away from his home in the 5800 block of South 1st Avenue around 4 p.m.

"Mr. Arvizu is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment that causes him to become easily disoriented and he often does not recognize family members," Arizona DPS said in a news release.

DPS said Arvizu may have been seen at 6:30 p.m. in the area of South 12th Avenue and West Valencia.

He does not have a phone and family members have not spoke with him since he left. 

Arvizu is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-4, 140 pounds with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, jeans and brown shoes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

