Candlelight vigil for recent UA grad who was killed in Greece

By Janice Yu, Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Family and friends of Bakari Henderson gathered in the courtyard at Eller College's McClelland Hall for a candlelight vigil Friday night.

Henderson, who graduated from the Eller College earlier this year, was beaten to death in Greece in July.

His parents, Jill an Phil Henderson, traveled from Texas for the vigil.

“The Wildcat community has been so loving to us and so we wanted to come back just to see people and hug them and touch them. And let them know just how truly blessed we feel to have them in our lives," Jill Henderson said.

The last time the Henderson's were on the UA campus was for their son's graduation.

They said they were filled with a lot of different emotions this time around.

They describe their son as adventurous, fun loving, headstrong. He also loved to travel, and was very motivated and goal oriented, which is why the Henderson’s are working to fulfill the dream he was working towards when he died.

"We’re going to continue with his clothing line because we feel that’s important since it was his last big dream. So we want to fulfill that dream," Jill Henderson said.

There is now a permanent tribute to Henderson. A brick with his name on it in the plaza at Eller College.

Alongside it, a tribute for Christiana Duarte, another recent Eller College graduate. She was killed in the Las Vegas massacre.

