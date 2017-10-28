Arizona high school football playoff brackets announced

The 2017 Arizona high school football playoff brackets were announced on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Twelve teams from southern Arizona will compete across the 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A divisions in hopes of finishing the season with a State Championship. Perhaps no team is in a better position to do so then No. 1 ranked Cienega in 5A. The undefeated (10-0) Bobcats out of Vail will enter the playoffs as a top seed. Cienega hosts Betty H. Fairfax High School on Friday, Nov. 3.

Other teams from southern Arizona include:

2A:

No. 14 Wilcox || Wilcox will play Thatcher on 11/3

No. 15 Bisbee (5-5) || Pumas will travel to Phoenix Christian on 11/4

3A:

No. 1 Pusch Ridge Christian (10-0) || Lions will host Wickenburg on 11/4

No. 5 Sabino (8-2) || Sabercats will host Fountain Hills on 11/4

No. 14 Empire (6-4) || Ravens will travel to Casteel on 11/4

4A:

No. 4 Salpointe Catholic (9-1) || Lancers will host No. 13 Pueblo (8-2) on 11/3

No. 11 Catalina Foothills (6-4) || Falcons will travel to Seton Catholic on 11/3

No. 10 Walden Grove (7-3) || Red Wolves will travel to Peoria on 11/3

5A:

No. 9 Marana (8-2) || Tigers will travel to Verrado on 11/3

No. 12 Mountain View (7-3) || Mountain Lions will travel to Queen Creek on 11/3

No. 6 Ironwood Ridge (7-3) || Nighthawks will host Apollo on 11/3

