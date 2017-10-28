Police investigating homicide on west side of Tucson

Francisco Arvizu, 78, was found safe early Saturday morning after walking away from his Tucson home.
Francisco Arvizu, 78, was found safe early Saturday morning after walking away from his Tucson home.
The Arizona Wildcats pulled off a huge upset with a 58-37 win over No. 15 Washington State Saturday night in Tucson.
The Arizona Wildcats pulled off a huge upset with a 58-37 win over No. 15 Washington State Saturday night in Tucson.
Police in Tucson are investigating a hit-and-run crash Saturday night on the east side. Sgt. Pete Dugan, a spokesman for Tucson Police Department, said it happened just before 6 p.m. on Speedway, a couple blocks east of Craycroft Road.
Police in Tucson are investigating a hit-and-run crash Saturday night on the east side. Sgt. Pete Dugan, a spokesman for Tucson Police Department, said it happened just before 6 p.m. on Speedway, a couple blocks east of Craycroft Road.
The Tucson Police Department said it is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning on the west side of Tucson.
The Tucson Police Department said it is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning on the west side of Tucson.
The 2017 Arizona high school football playoff brackets were announced on Saturday, Oct. 28. Twelve teams from southern Arizona will compete across the 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A divisions.
The 2017 Arizona high school football playoff brackets were announced on Saturday, Oct. 28. Twelve teams from southern Arizona will compete across the 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A divisions.
The woman's lawyer Fleming has filed a class-action lawsuit against Equifax, saying the company was negligent when it lost private information on more than 140 million Americans.
The woman's lawyer Fleming has filed a class-action lawsuit against Equifax, saying the company was negligent when it lost private information on more than 140 million Americans.
Police are investigating a head-on accident in Independence that killed at least five and injured another on Thursday.
Police are investigating a head-on accident in Independence that killed at least five and injured another on Thursday.
Two men have been arrested in Maineville, Ohio while officials attempted to locate fugitives in connection with a triple shooting in Missouri.
Two men have been arrested in Maineville, Ohio while officials attempted to locate fugitives in connection with a triple shooting in Missouri.
Tim Senkowski received the keys to his new home in 2015, built and donated by the nonprofit The Path Home. But after the TV cameras left, he said the workers also took off and never came back.
Tim Senkowski received the keys to his new home in 2015, built and donated by the nonprofit The Path Home. But after the TV cameras left, he said the workers also took off and never came back.
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.