Police investigating homicide on west side of Tucson

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning on the west side of Tucson.

At 1:00 a.m. officers responded to a residence near the 1600 block of North Highland Avenue where they located two male victims with obvious signs of gunshot trauma, according to a release from TPD.

Both men were transported to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries where one man later died.The deceased victim has been identified as 25-year-old Peter Ortiz, police said.

Detectives with the Tucson Police Gang Unit were called in to assist with the investigation, police said. Detectives determined that just before 1:00 a.m., four uninvited subjects, described as four adult males -- possibly Hispanic, arrived at a large house party and attempted to enter the residence. The men were told they could not enter which escalated into an argument between the uninvited subjects and people at the party, police said.

The men then fired several gunshots into the air before firing shots at the partygoers, striking two of them, police said. The four subjects fled the scene. Police are asking anyone with information to please call 911 or 88-CRIME.

We will have more information when it is available.

