BREAKING: Police investigate hit and run on Tucson's east side

Police in Tucson are investigating a hit-and-run crash Saturday night on the east side.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, a spokesman for Tucson Police Department, said it happened just before 6 p.m. on Speedway, a couple blocks east of Craycroft Road.

He said witnesses described the situation as a woman in an SUV pulling out of a parking lot and crashing into a motorcyclists traveling eastbound. The momentum of the crash caused it to involved a second motorcyclist, according to Dugan.

He said the first motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. That's since been changed to non-life-threatening, according to Dugan. He added that the second motorcyclist wasn't seriously hurt but visited the hospital as a precaution.

Police have diverted eastbound traffic on Speedway south onto McKinley Avenue. Dugan said investigators should have the scene clear sometime between 8:30 and 9:00 p.m.

Anyone with information about the crash or the suspected driver of the vehicle that drove away from the scene should contact Tucson Police Department. Tips can be shared anonymously through 88-CRIME.

