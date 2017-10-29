Wildcats ranked No. 23 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Arizona Football is ranked No. 23 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Sunday.

The Wildcats (6-2, 4-1 conf) earned national recognition Sunday after a thrilling 58-37 win over No. 15 Washington State on Saturday night. Arizona improved to 4-1 in Pac-12 play and currently sit in second place in the Pac-12 South division behind USC (5-1 conf).

Arizona is 4-0 since Sophomore Quarterback, Khalil Tate took over as quarterback against Colorado on Oct. 7. No. 23 Arizona travels to No. 17 USC on Saturday, Nov. 4.

You can view the entire AP Top 25 Poll HERE.

