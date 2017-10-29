Wildcats ranked No. 23 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

There are a ton of frightening names surrounding the home on the northwest side of Tucson. Freddy Krueger, Annabelle, and Jigsaw, are all there. Around each curve and corner is an opportunity to meet a new chilling character. But on this 4000 block of W. Joshua Lane, everybody in the neighborhood knows the name ‘Tony.’
There are a ton of frightening names surrounding the home on the northwest side of Tucson. Freddy Krueger, Annabelle, and Jigsaw, are all there. Around each curve and corner is an opportunity to meet a new chilling character.
Cyclovia Tucson events are car-free days where locals walk, bike, skate or run down the streets of Tucson.
Cyclovia Tucson events are car-free days where locals walk, bike, skate or run down the streets of Tucson.
The Tucson Fire Department said a kitchen fire displaced a woman from her home on the west side of Tucson on Sunday.
The Tucson Fire Department said a kitchen fire displaced a woman from her home on the west side of Tucson on Sunday.
Arizona Football is ranked No. 23 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Sunday. The Wildcats (6-2, 4-1 conf) earned national recognition Sunday after a thrilling 58-37 win over No. 15 Washington State on Saturday night.
Arizona Football is ranked No. 23 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Sunday. The Wildcats (6-2, 4-1 conf) earned national recognition Sunday after a thrilling 58-37 win over No. 15 Washington State on Saturday night.
Francisco Arvizu, 78, was found safe early Saturday morning after walking away from his Tucson home.
Francisco Arvizu, 78, was found safe early Saturday morning after walking away from his Tucson home.
Investigators say the suspect shot the young man several times, then reversed his truck, running over the couple. Police later found him inside his truck where they say he took his own life.
Investigators say the suspect shot the young man several times, then reversed his truck, running over the couple. Police later found him inside his truck where they say he took his own life.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation crews are investigating a shootout following a police chase in Panola County.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation crews are investigating a shootout following a police chase in Panola County.
A University of Alabama student who was in a coma has passed away after several weeks in the hospital. Allie Brodie was in a medically induced coma after a ball hit her in the head during a soccer game with friends this month. Allie's mom posted on Facebook today letting everyone know she passed away last night. She says Allie never came out of the coma and couldn't handle the complications from pneumonia. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
A University of Alabama student who was in a coma has passed away after several weeks in the hospital. Allie Brodie was in a medically induced coma after a ball hit her in the head during a soccer game with friends this month. Allie's mom posted on Facebook today letting everyone know she passed away last night. She says Allie never came out of the coma and couldn't handle the complications from pneumonia. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
The woman's lawyer Fleming has filed a class-action lawsuit against Equifax, saying the company was negligent when it lost private information on more than 140 million Americans.
The woman's lawyer Fleming has filed a class-action lawsuit against Equifax, saying the company was negligent when it lost private information on more than 140 million Americans.