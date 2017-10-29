Hundreds participate in Cyclovia event on Sunday

Hundreds of people came out to this year’s Cyclovia event.



The less than four mile long route started at 10 am and goes until around 3 pm Sunday afternoon.



Cyclovia Tucson events are car-free days where locals walk, bike, skate or run down the streets of Tucson.

Cyclovia happening now! Hundreds of ppl out. This year the star line was in South #tucson @TucsonNewsNow #tucson pic.twitter.com/aibbPkzh98 — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) October 29, 2017



This year, the path starts at the Julian Wash Archaeological Park and goes down 12th Avenue. It hits South Liberty Avenue then makes its way back onto 12th and ends at Mission Manor Park.

People are encouraged to jump in and leave at any time, officials said. Major streets include Ajo Way, Irvington Road and Drexel Road.

Jamie Arrieta, owner of Peddler on the Path Mobile Café, is one of the more than 100 vendors and businesses along the path Sunday.

“Coffee and bikes they are like yin and yang,” Arrieta said.

Arrieta has been selling his coffee and tea at Cyclovia Tucson events for the last nine years. “I built this business for the community of cyclists. After serving them for over 10 years I’ve gotten to know them pretty well,” he said.

On the route Sunday, cyclists rang their bell as they rode past Arrieta. “Every time I hear that it’s like a thank you to me,” he said.

Arrieta’s favorite part of the twice a year event is seeing new Tucson neighborhoods.

"That’s one of the really neat things about Cyclovia. It exposes different parts of town and it exposes everyone to different places.”

