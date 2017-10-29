Woman displaced after kitchen fire on west side of Tucson - Tucson News Now

Woman displaced after kitchen fire on west side of Tucson

Source: Tucson Fire Department Source: Tucson Fire Department
Source: Tucson Fire Department Source: Tucson Fire Department
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Fire Department said a kitchen fire displaced a woman from her home on the west side of Tucson on Sunday. 

Fire crews responded to a home near the 400 block of North Avenida Felicidad at 11:15 a.m. after the resident called 911 from outside. The woman informed crews that her bird and cat were inside the home.

TFD said the fire was coming from the kitchen of the house. Crews controlled utilities and cut a hole in the roof of the house to allow the smoke and hot gasses to escape, TFD said. TFD said 11 units and 23 firefighters controlled the fire 16 minutes after arriving on scene.

The woman, 59, was able to safely evacuate. The cat was not found and the bird did not survive the fire, TFD said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. The local Red Cross is assisting the woman with housing.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Daughter lives on in father's haunted house

    Daughter lives on in father's haunted house

    Monday, October 30 2017 12:22 AM EDT2017-10-30 04:22:39 GMT
    A gravestone for Ashley Noel is mixed into the Halloween decorations (Source: Tucson News Now).A gravestone for Ashley Noel is mixed into the Halloween decorations (Source: Tucson News Now).

    There are a ton of frightening names surrounding the home on the northwest side of Tucson. Freddy Krueger, Annabelle, and Jigsaw, are all there. Around each curve and corner is an opportunity to meet a new chilling character. But on this 4000 block of W. Joshua Lane, everybody in the neighborhood knows the name ‘Tony.’

    There are a ton of frightening names surrounding the home on the northwest side of Tucson. Freddy Krueger, Annabelle, and Jigsaw, are all there. Around each curve and corner is an opportunity to meet a new chilling character.

  • Hundreds participate in Cyclovia event on Sunday

    Hundreds participate in Cyclovia event on Sunday

    Sunday, October 29 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-10-29 21:44:04 GMT
    Source: Tucson News NowSource: Tucson News Now

    Cyclovia Tucson events are car-free days where locals walk, bike, skate or run down the streets of Tucson.

    Cyclovia Tucson events are car-free days where locals walk, bike, skate or run down the streets of Tucson.

  • Woman displaced after kitchen fire on west side of Tucson

    Woman displaced after kitchen fire on west side of Tucson

    Sunday, October 29 2017 4:51 PM EDT2017-10-29 20:51:53 GMT
    Source: Tucson Fire DepartmentSource: Tucson Fire Department

    The Tucson Fire Department said a kitchen fire displaced a woman from her home on the west side of Tucson on Sunday.  

    The Tucson Fire Department said a kitchen fire displaced a woman from her home on the west side of Tucson on Sunday.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly