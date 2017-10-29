Woman displaced after kitchen fire on west side of Tucson

The Tucson Fire Department said a kitchen fire displaced a woman from her home on the west side of Tucson on Sunday.

Fire crews responded to a home near the 400 block of North Avenida Felicidad at 11:15 a.m. after the resident called 911 from outside. The woman informed crews that her bird and cat were inside the home.

TFD said the fire was coming from the kitchen of the house. Crews controlled utilities and cut a hole in the roof of the house to allow the smoke and hot gasses to escape, TFD said. TFD said 11 units and 23 firefighters controlled the fire 16 minutes after arriving on scene.

The woman, 59, was able to safely evacuate. The cat was not found and the bird did not survive the fire, TFD said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. The local Red Cross is assisting the woman with housing.

