Wildcats' Tate sets mark with fourth straight conference honor

The awards and honors keep rolling in for the University of Arizona and Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate.

On Monday, Oct. 30, Tate was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week for the fourth straight time.

It is the first time in conference history a player has won four consecutive honors.

Tate, who also was named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award on Monday, accounted for 421 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday night, Oct. 28, when the Wildcats upset then No. 15 Washington State, 58-37.

Tate is third in the country with 154.3 rushing yards per game with eight scores. The sophomore from California is 46-for-67 passing for 784 yards and six touchdowns. He has only three interceptions.

Arizona (6-2, 4-1 Pac-12) is ranked No. 23 the Associated Press' college football poll and will travel to play No. 17 USC on Saturday.

Arizona placekicker Lucas Havrisik, a freshman, was named the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Havrisik, from California, tied a school record with a 57-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the first half against Washington State.

He also had nine touchbacks on kickoffs.

Stanford's Harrison Phillips was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Week.

Phillips had 10 tackles, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble to lead the Cardinal defense against Oregon State. Stanford won 15-14.

The Maxwell Award is presented the to the College Football Player of the Year.

Voting for the award begins Tuesday, Oct. 31, and ends Nov. 19. Three finalists will be announced on Nov. 20, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 7.

Tate scored a touchdown, rushed for 158 yards, and passed for 275 yards and two more touchdowns against Washington State.

