Marana council names Jamsheed Mehta interim town manager

Jamsheed Mehta has been named interim town manager for Marana.

The Marana Town Council announced the decision Monday, Oct. 30.

Mehta has been Marana's deputy town manager since 2014.

Mehta replaces Gilbert Davidson, who is leaving to become Arizona's chief operating officer.

Davidson will serve as town manager until Friday, Nov. 17.

Before 2014, Mehta served as Glendale's interim assistant city manager.

Mehta has degrees in civil engineering and urban planning from the University of Kansas. He is a member of the Arizona City Manager’s Association and International City/County Managers Association.

