DPS offers updated sex offenders list before Halloween

With Halloween just a few hours away, the Arizona Department of Public Safety is telling parents about their updated app.

The app, called AZDPS Mobile, has the latest information on the convicted sex offenders in your neighborhood.

Tucson News Now download and checked the app. We found out there are more than a 1,000 sex offenders here in Tucson.

iPhone users can get the app HERE while it is available for Android devices HERE.

When you launch the app, click on the "sex offenders" button, find your home and tap the red dot to learn more.

YIKES! Over 1,000 registered sex offenders in the city of #Tucson. #DPS says newly update app helps parents this Halloween @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/eTgo60DlEy — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) October 30, 2017

Tucson mother Cynthia Hamilton was at a west side park Monday. She’s already teaching her 4-year-old, Lilly about stranger danger. “If you worry about it as much as I do then you should take precautions,” she said.

Hamilton was shocked to see so many sex offenders are living in her community. “Wow. Wow,” Hamilton said. Scrolling through her neighborhood on the app, “Just trying to find my home. There is like so many.”

Dad, David Molina at the park with his son as well. On the DPS app he found register offenders in his area. “There’s one that is closer to me than I expected,” he said.

Hamilton and Molina said they would tell their friends with kids about this app before they go out to trick-or-treat.

“You have a child and you have a sex offender; actually a bunch of sex offenders out there. You don’t know who it could be. So you might as well be informed and know what they look like and what their name is,” Hamilton said.

