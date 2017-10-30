Ellsworth Elementary Honors Veterans

Submitted by Santa Dunker, Principal

The students and staff at Ellsworth Elementary would like to honor veterans in our community by inviting them to join us on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. for a celebration full of music and poems.

After the assembly, we will have a small reception and invite veterans to visit classrooms to share about their experience serving our country.

RSVPs can be emailed to Mrs. Iris Telfer (itelfer@jocombs.org) and/or Mrs. Lissette Vazquez (lvazquez@jocombs.org) by Friday, Nov. 3.

