Ellsworth Elementary Honors Veterans

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Submitted by Santa Dunker, Principal

The students and staff at Ellsworth Elementary would like to honor veterans in our community by inviting them to join us on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. for a celebration full of music and poems. 

After the assembly, we will have a small reception and invite veterans to visit classrooms to share about their experience serving our country. 

RSVPs can be emailed to Mrs. Iris Telfer (itelfer@jocombs.org) and/or Mrs. Lissette Vazquez (lvazquez@jocombs.org) by Friday, Nov. 3. 

