Five arrested for attempting to smuggle people across the border

Agents discovered a Guatemalan national inside the trunk of a smuggling vehicle. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Over the weekend five U.S. citizens were arrested after attempting to smuggle people across the border.

On Friday, Oct. 27 Nogales Border Patrol agents at the Interstate 19 checkpoint south of Amado, referred an 18-year-old Phoenix woman and her Nissan Sentra for secondary inspection. Agents searched the vehicle and discovered a 24-year-old man from Guatemala hiding in the trunk.

Several hours later on Friday, agents at the same I-19 checkpoint pulled for secondary inspection, a 39-year-old Tucson woman. When BP agents searched her Mercury Sable, they discovered a 21-year-old man from Guatemala hiding in the trunk.

A third incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 28 at an immigration checkpoint on State Route 90 near Benson. BP agents with the Willcox station referred two women from Phoenix for secondary inspection, after a BP canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect.

Agents searched the Mazda sedan and discovered two men from Mexico hiding inside.

The five citizens are facing charges for human smuggling, and their vehicles were seized. The undocumented aliens have been processed for immigration violations, in accordance with Tucson Sector guidelines.

