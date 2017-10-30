Five arrested for attempting to smuggle people across the border

A Tempe pilot and flight instructor was accused of allegedly bringing $2 million worth of cocaine to an airport in Liberal, Kansas.
A Tempe pilot and flight instructor was accused of allegedly bringing $2 million worth of cocaine to an airport in Liberal, Kansas.
A pregnant Phoenix woman is dead after being shot in the head over the weekend, but doctors were able to save her baby son.
A pregnant Phoenix woman is dead after being shot in the head over the weekend, but doctors were able to save her baby son.
Eight people have been indicted in a northern Arizona opioid ring and authorities say arrest warrants have been issued for the alleged mastermind and her accomplice.
Eight people have been indicted in a northern Arizona opioid ring and authorities say arrest warrants have been issued for the alleged mastermind and her accomplice.
A photo shows the suspect near First Avenue and Oracle on Sunday, Oct. 29 between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.
A photo shows the suspect near First Avenue and Oracle on Sunday, Oct. 29 between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.
Several schools in the Amphitheater district were vandalized over the weekend.
Several schools in the Amphitheater district were vandalized over the weekend.
At least five people were shot in the street in downtown Manhattan. Police said they have one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.
At least five people were shot in the street in downtown Manhattan. Police said they have one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Two New York City police detectives are accused of threatening an 18-year-old woman with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, handcuffing her, driving her around and then raping her, authorities said Monday.
Two New York City police detectives are accused of threatening an 18-year-old woman with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, handcuffing her, driving her around and then raping her, authorities said Monday.
Court documents reveal new information about a shooting that happened in the 3200 block of 68th Street in Lubbock on the morning of Monday, October 23, 2017.
Court documents reveal new information about a shooting that happened in the 3200 block of 68th Street in Lubbock on the morning of Monday, October 23, 2017.
A mother admitted to using an extension cord to beat and choke her 10-year-old, but she said he was the one who stabbed and killed himself with a kitchen knife.
A mother admitted to using an extension cord to beat and choke her 10-year-old, but she said he was the one who stabbed and killed himself with a kitchen knife.
The suspect and young mother asked the judge to extend her curfew by an hour and a half, so she can take her daughter trick-or-treating.
The suspect and young mother asked the judge to extend her curfew by an hour and a half, so she can take her daughter trick-or-treating.
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.
A United States Navy Sailor from Indian Trail and his pregnant wife are currently recovering in the hospital after an alleged shooting incident Saturday night.
A United States Navy Sailor from Indian Trail and his pregnant wife are currently recovering in the hospital after an alleged shooting incident Saturday night.
The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is mourning the death of 36-year-old Henry, father of the famous Fiona.
The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is mourning the death of 36-year-old Henry, father of the famous Fiona.