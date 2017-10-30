Haven employee named top social worker

First Source is voluntarily recalling several of its dark chocolate products because they contain milk, which is not listed as an ingredient and poses a serious risk for people with milk allergies or sensitivities.
Southern Arizona’s major healthcare providers have come together, as they did in 2015, to launch an awareness campaign and provide easy access to information to consumers about how to obtain insurance.
Kristin Lindberg of Tucson has been named Social Worker of the Year by the Arizona Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW).
