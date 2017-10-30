Haven employee named top social worker

Kristin Lindberg of Tucson has been named Social Worker of the Year by the Arizona Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW).

Lindberg, quality manager at The Haven, a Tucson non-profit that provides outpatient and residential services for women recovering from alcohol and drug dependency, received the award at a NASW Conference and Awards Luncheon Oct. 20 in Phoenix.

“We are very fortunate to have Kristin in our organization. She is a caring and hardworking professional with more than 20 years’ experience in a variety of clinical settings,” said Margaret Higgins, executive director of The Haven. “In addition to providing clinical supervision of members of our staff, Kristin also conducts individual therapy sessions for clients and oversees field placements for masters’ level interns.”

Lindberg earned a bachelor’s degree from Haverford College, near Philadelphia, and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Georgia. She has worked in probation, corrections, military and psychiatric settings and has been in charge of social work services at a level-one trauma hospital.

“After working in so many different types of social work, I am very happy to be at The Haven, where I am allowed to pursue my interests in program development and trauma therapy,” Lindberg said.

