Multiple Amphi schools vandalized

Several schools in the Amphitheater district were vandalized over the weekend.

According to the district, Amphi Middle and Prince Elementary were hit late Saturday night and the Rillito Center and Amphi High were vandalized early Sunday.

The shared library and computer lab for Amphi Middle and Prince Elementary were the hardest hit.

"The vandals caused significant damage to the library by setting a fire, destroying computers and other equipment and smashing in nearly 40 windows around the campuses," Amphitheater Public Schools said in a news release.

"It's a significant challenge," said Dr. Abel Morado, Principal of Amphitheater Middle School. "Our kids are upset and they are heartbroken that somebody could do this to our school."

There are about 1,500 students between the two schools who share the library and many are confused and upset.



"Yeah, and a lot of them were, 'why did somebody do this to our school?' That's a difficult one for me to answer," said Morado, who in his first year as principal has seen minor vandalism and graffiti on the school grounds here and there, but nothing of this magnitude.

The library sustained considerable smoke damage and several computer monitors and other materials were destroyed in the lab. The library will be closed for at least eight weeks but the schools are planning to have other accommodations in place.

"They get it. Our students are right on the mark. They know exactly that this isn't the way this school functions," said Morado on the students reaction to the vandalism. "This is a safe school. It's got great teachers, great families, and it's been in this community for decades. So they feel it and they feel the violation."

No classes have been canceled due to the vandalism.

"There's the physical part of that damage and then there's the emotional. The idea of seeing your library. The fact that here's where our children learn and come to check out books, and learn more about what they need to set themselves up for the future. Then, to know that somebody came and violated that space, there's that emotional aspect. That's more difficult to replace," Morado said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

