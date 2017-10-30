Health systems come together to help people enroll in insurance plans

Southern Arizona’s major healthcare providers have come together, as they did in 2015, to launch an awareness campaign and provide easy access to information to consumers about how to obtain insurance.

Getting the word out about the open enrollment period for health insurance is particularly critical this year given:

consumer confusion as a result of congressional discussions around the Affordable Care Act

a shorter enrollment period

reduced funding for outreach

The http://www.soazcares.org website – sponsored by Tucson Medical Center, Carondelet Health Network, Banner-University Medical Center Tucson, El Rio Health, Northwest Healthcare and Pima County – guides consumers to getting coverage during the window of Nov. 1 through Dec. 15.

“Health insurance is the critical tool individuals need to be able to use health services,” said Dr. Francisco García, the assistant Pima County administrator who oversees health issues. “It’s not just about your health, it’s also about decreasing your financial vulnerability when you face that unexpected medical challenge,” he said, noting medical bills are one of the big reasons people file for personal bankruptcy. “You hope you never have to use it, but even if you’re healthy, a broken leg during a hike or a crash on a bicycle can easily rack up significant bills.”

Michal Goforth of the Pima Community Access Program, commonly known as PCAP, agreed. “Insurance helps people manage their chronic conditions so they don’t get worse. And now for every single one of us, health plans all cover what’s known as the 10 Essential Benefits, which help offset costs for everything from emergency services and hospitalization to prescription drugs and preventive services like well-woman checks. Some of those may even be without a charge. All of these play a huge role in improving your quality of life so you can have stronger health down the road.”

Those who miss the enrollment window may have to wait until the next enrollment period to get coverage, unless they experience a life changing event such as getting married or losing your health insurance through a job.

“It’s easy to enroll and there’s plenty of help to make sure you understand the process,” said Nancy Johnson, CEO of El Rio Health.

In addition to steering people to enroll online or in person, the coalition of health care organizations are hosting an insurance enrollment and family fun festival on Dec. 2. Get free, personal help to find the right insurance fit, check your blood pressure, get help quitting smoking, get more information on your prescriptions – and more!. The event is from 8 a.m. – noon at Kino Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.

