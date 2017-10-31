OVPD asking for public's help with criminal damage investigation

The Oro Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect in a criminal damage investigation.

A photo shows the suspect near First Avenue and Oracle on Sunday, Oct. 29 between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. According to OVPD there are additional photos of the man defacing a political sign.

The suspect is described as white, last seen wearing a baseball hat, t-shirt and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call OVPD at (520) 229-4900.

