Northwest Fire crews respond to attic fire near Oldfather Road

Three early voting sites for the Nov. 7 consolidated election are open this week in Tucson.
The SWAT team was dispatched and found the home to be unoccupied.
Scaring your children half to death is the goal of most haunted houses. But in Tucson, there's another option for parents of sensitive kids or kids with special needs or disabilities. The RavenHearse Family Classic Haunt is the perfect place to come by for some family friendly fun. It is located at 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road and is open all year long. This haunted is aimed at giving kids who are sensitive to sights and sounds a good time, but visitors c...
Firefighters with the Northwest Fire District responded to an attic fire in the 7600 block of North Soledad Avenue, north of Ina Road between Oldfather and Thornydale.
The border wall is one of the most controversial and talked about issues in the country. But there’s one key part of the wall that’s not being discussed, the government would need to buy land from people in order to build parts of the wall - whether or not the people want to sell.
At least five people were shot in the street in downtown Manhattan. Police said they have one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Two New York City police detectives are accused of threatening an 18-year-old woman with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, handcuffing her, driving her around and then raping her, authorities said Monday.
Court documents reveal new information about a shooting that happened in the 3200 block of 68th Street in Lubbock on the morning of Monday, October 23, 2017.
The suspect and young mother asked the judge to extend her curfew by an hour and a half, so she can take her daughter trick-or-treating.
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.
A mother admitted to using an extension cord to beat and choke her 10-year-old, but she said he was the one who stabbed and killed himself with a kitchen knife.
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.
Investigators say the suspect shot the young man several times, then reversed his truck, running over the couple. Police later found the man inside his truck, where they say he took his own life.
