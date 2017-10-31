Haunted house caters to kids with special needs

Scaring your children half to death is the goal of most haunted houses. But in Tucson, there's another option for parents of sensitive kids or kids with special needs or disabilities.

The RavenHearse Family Classic Haunt is the perfect place to come by for some family friendly fun.

This is the parlor of the RavenHearse Family Classic Hunt. It's open tonight at 5pm. Perfect for families and people with special needs #tucson pic.twitter.com/C7F74zmN0B — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) October 31, 2017

It is located at 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road and is open all year long.

This haunted house is aimed at giving kids who are sensitive to sights and sounds a good time, but visitors can ramp up the scares by requesting a more scary tour.

On Halloween, it is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information about the RavenHearse Family Classic Haunt click here.

