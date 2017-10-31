Haunted house caters to kids with special needs - Tucson News Now

Haunted house caters to kids with special needs

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Scaring your children half to death is the goal of most haunted houses. But in Tucson, there's another option for parents of sensitive kids or kids with special needs or disabilities.

The RavenHearse Family Classic Haunt is the perfect place to come by for some family friendly fun.

It is located at 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road and is open all year long.

This haunted house is aimed at giving kids who are sensitive to sights and sounds a good time, but visitors can ramp up the scares by requesting a more scary tour.

On Halloween, it is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information about the RavenHearse Family Classic Haunt click here.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Voting sites open for consolidated election

    Voting sites open for consolidated election

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-10-31 17:50:29 GMT

    Three early voting sites for the Nov. 7 consolidated election are open this week in Tucson.

    Three early voting sites for the Nov. 7 consolidated election are open this week in Tucson.

  • breaking

    SWAT called to barricaded suspect situation

    SWAT called to barricaded suspect situation

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 11:55 AM EDT2017-10-31 15:55:31 GMT

    The SWAT team was dispatched and found the home to be unoccupied. 

    The SWAT team was dispatched and found the home to be unoccupied. 

  • Haunted house caters to kids with special needs

    Haunted house caters to kids with special needs

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 10:11 AM EDT2017-10-31 14:11:16 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Scaring your children half to death is the goal of most haunted houses. But in Tucson, there's another option for parents of sensitive kids or kids with special needs or disabilities. The RavenHearse Family Classic Haunt is the perfect place to come by for some family friendly fun. It is located at 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road and is open all year long. This haunted is aimed at giving kids who are sensitive to sights and sounds a good time, but visitors c...

    Scaring your children half to death is the goal of most haunted houses. But in Tucson, there's another option for parents of sensitive kids or kids with special needs or disabilities. The RavenHearse Family Classic Haunt is the perfect place to come by for some family friendly fun. It

    •   
Powered by Frankly