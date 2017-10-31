Voting sites open for consolidated election - Tucson News Now

Voting sites open for consolidated election

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Early voting sites are open for the November consolidated election.

Three sites are open this week, Monday, Oct. 30, through Friday, Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The sites are at the following locations:

  • East side: 6920 E. Broadway Boulevard, Suite D
  • South side: 6550 S. Country Club Road
  • Downtown: 240 N. Stone Avenue

The Pima County Recorder, F. Ann Rodriguez, reminds voters who received a ballot by mail that mailing the voted ballot by Wednesday, Nov. 1, will ensure that it is received on time by the Recorder's Office. Election Day is Nov. 7.

You can check the status of your mailed ballot at www.recorder.pima.gov - click on "Early Ballot Status."

