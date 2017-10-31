El Rio Health names new Director of Operations

Joshua Carzoli, PharmD, has been promoted to El Rio Health’s Director of Operations effective Oct. 1, 2017.

Dr. Carzoli is an Arizona native and has lived in Tucson for 15 years. He began volunteering as an intern in the El Rio pharmacies in 2003, until graduating from the University of Arizona - College of Pharmacy with his Doctorate of Pharmacy in 2010. He also holds a Board of Pharmacy Specialties in Ambulatory care.

Dr. Carzoli has previously served as a peer-to-peer 340B mentor and currently represents El Rio and serves as Vice Chair on the 340B Prime Vendor’s Federally Qualified Health Centers Advisory Council. He serves as a Create Tomorrow Quality Improvement Facilitator and a Culture Track Training champion.

In his new role, Dr. Carzoli provides leadership to Pharmacy, Laboratory, Radiology, Patient Communications, Eligibility and Referrals. El Rio Health employs over 1,100 staff and provides support to over 95,000 patients annually in Tucson and surrounding areas.

