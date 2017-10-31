El Rio Health names new Director of Operations

Dr. Carzoli is an Arizona native and has lived in Tucson for 15 years. He began volunteering as an intern in the El Rio pharmacies in 2003, until graduating from the University of Arizona - College of Pharmacy with his Doctorate of Pharmacy in 2010.
First Source is voluntarily recalling several of its dark chocolate products because they contain milk, which is not listed as an ingredient and poses a serious risk for people with milk allergies or sensitivities.
Southern Arizona’s major healthcare providers have come together, as they did in 2015, to launch an awareness campaign and provide easy access to information to consumers about how to obtain insurance.
