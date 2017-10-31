Stephanie Krueger new Operations Manager for SASO

The Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra welcomes Stephanie Krueger as operations manager.

She comes to SASO from Wisconsin where she served on the board of directors of the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra. Previously she worked as orchestra manager for Symphony in the Valley, a community orchestra serving the Roaring Fork Valley in western Colorado.

Krueger was raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she participated in the Albuquerque Youth Symphony Program as principal harpist. She’s also an accomplished pianist who has accompanied choirs and instrumental soloists at universities and in communities around the nation. She earned a master’s degree in arts administration from Southern Utah University.

SASO President Paula Klein said Krueger will support all aspects of the general management of the orchestra – from negotiating guest artist contracts, scheduling venues and overseeing the box office to cultivating donors, sponsorships and grant opportunities. She also will be involved in marketing and community relations and serve as an ex officio member of the SASO board and its committees.

Founded in 1979, SASO is a vital community resource that unites performers and audiences through a passion for music. The orchestra presents world premieres, seldom-performed treasures and classical favorites.

For more information on SASO or to order tickets, call (520) 308-6226 or visit www.sasomusic.org.

