OVERTIME: First-round playoff matchups

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

The high school football playoffs kick into high gear this week and 13 teams from southern Arizona are in the running for state titles.

Eight games are set for Friday, Nov. 3 and three are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4.

Division 5A

First Round

No. 16 Betty H. Fairfax at No. 1 Cienega, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3

No. 9 Marana at No. 8 Verrado, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3

No. 12 Mountain View at No. 5 Queen Creek, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3

No. 11 Apollo at No. 6 Ironwood Ridge, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3

Division 4A

First Round

No. 13 Pueblo Magnet at No. 4 Salpointe Catholic, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3

No. 11 Catalina Foothills at No. 6 Seton Catholic Prep, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3

No. 10 Walden Grove at No. 7 Peoria, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3

Division 3A

First Round

No. 16 Wickenburg at No. 1 Pusch Ridge Christian, 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

No. 12 Fountain Hills at No. 5 Sabino, 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

No. 14 Empire at No. 3 Casteel, 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

Division 2A

First Round

No. 14 Willcox at No. 3 Thatcher, 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3

No. 15 Bisbee at No. 2 Phoenix Christian, 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

