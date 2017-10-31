Halloween spending is on the rise as more celebrate the holiday

The following list contains places from folks who experienced some paranormal activity while they visited.
The following list contains places from folks who experienced some paranormal activity while they visited.
Scaring your children half to death is the goal of most haunted houses. But in Tucson, there's another option for parents of sensitive kids or kids with special needs or disabilities. The RavenHearse Family Classic Haunt is the perfect place to come by for some family friendly fun. It is located at 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road and is open all year long. This haunted is aimed at giving kids who are sensitive to sights and sounds a good time, but visitors c...
Scaring your children half to death is the goal of most haunted houses. But in Tucson, there's another option for parents of sensitive kids or kids with special needs or disabilities. The RavenHearse Family Classic Haunt is the perfect place to come by for some family friendly fun. It
With Halloween just a few hours away, the Arizona Department of Public Safety is telling parents about their updated app.
With Halloween just a few hours away, the Arizona Department of Public Safety is telling parents about their updated app.
With Halloween on the horizon, firefighters and police want to make sure children stay safe. Captain Andy Skaggs with the Tucson Fire Department tells Tucson News Now about the importance of pedestrian safety as many kids take to the streets of Tucson. Cpt. Skaggs said parents should make sure kids are well-lit so they can be visible to vehicles. Children can have their own flashlights and wear glow sticks are part of their costume to be illuminated...
With Halloween on the horizon, firefighters and police want to make sure children stay safe. Captain Andy Skaggs with the Tucson Fire Department tells Tucson News Now about the importance of pedestrian safety as many kids take to the streets of Tucson. Cpt. Skaggs said parents should make sure kids are wel
A Marana police officer has been fired following an investigation into computer tampering and criminal charges have been filed against her.
A Marana police officer has been fired following an investigation into computer tampering and criminal charges have been filed against her.
As thousands of children knocked on doors to trick-or-treat on Halloween night in Tucson, U.S. Marshals were also busy knocking on doors – of sex offenders.
As thousands of children knocked on doors to trick-or-treat on Halloween night in Tucson, U.S. Marshals were also busy knocking on doors – of sex offenders.
Two separate crashes have closed two roads in Tucson on Tuesday night, Oct. 31 according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Tucson Police Department.
Two separate crashes have closed two roads in Tucson on Tuesday night, Oct. 31 according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Tucson Police Department.
Last week four people were arrested by Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Port of Nogales, after they attempted to smuggle drugs across the border into the U.S.
Last week four people were arrested by Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Port of Nogales, after they attempted to smuggle drugs across the border into the U.S.
Four school districts across Pima County are putting the potential for millions of dollars in the hands of voters.
Four school districts across Pima County are putting the potential for millions of dollars in the hands of voters.