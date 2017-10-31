Halloween spending is on the rise as more celebrate the holiday

With Halloween on the horizon, firefighters and police want to make sure children stay safe. Captain Andy Skaggs with the Tucson Fire Department tells Tucson News Now about the importance of pedestrian safety as many kids take to the streets of Tucson. Cpt. Skaggs said parents should make sure kids are wel

With Halloween on the horizon, firefighters and police want to make sure children stay safe. Captain Andy Skaggs with the Tucson Fire Department tells Tucson News Now about the importance of pedestrian safety as many kids take to the streets of Tucson. Cpt. Skaggs said parents should make sure kids are well-lit so they can be visible to vehicles. Children can have their own flashlights and wear glow sticks are part of their costume to be illuminated...

With Halloween just a few hours away, the Arizona Department of Public Safety is telling parents about their updated app.

With Halloween just a few hours away, the Arizona Department of Public Safety is telling parents about their updated app.

Scaring your children half to death is the goal of most haunted houses. But in Tucson, there's another option for parents of sensitive kids or kids with special needs or disabilities. The RavenHearse Family Classic Haunt is the perfect place to come by for some family friendly fun. It

Scaring your children half to death is the goal of most haunted houses. But in Tucson, there's another option for parents of sensitive kids or kids with special needs or disabilities. The RavenHearse Family Classic Haunt is the perfect place to come by for some family friendly fun. It is located at 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road and is open all year long. This haunted is aimed at giving kids who are sensitive to sights and sounds a good time, but visitors c...

The following list contains places from folks who experienced some paranormal activity while they visited.

The following list contains places from folks who experienced some paranormal activity while they visited.

If Halloween spending is scaring your wallet, you’re not alone.

Over 179 million Americans are celebrating Halloween this year. That’s up 8 million from last year, according to the National Retail Federation.

Spending this holiday is expected to reach more than 9 billion dollars which is up from last year’s record of $8.4 billion.

But even though Halloween is here, the spending isn’t stopping. Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of last-minute shoppers went to stores, looking for their costume.

Tucson Thrift Shop on Fourth Avenue has been packed for the last few days. Last-minute shopper, Adriana Suarez said, “Everything is like crazy! Everyone is trying to buy stuff. I’m stressing out right now.”

Some willing to throw out the budget to get the perfect costume. “I don’t have a budget right now which is awful! I should! I’m a broke college kid,” Suarez.

Luckily, Suarez found her costume. But next year, she’s planning ahead. “Next year shop like a month in advance,” she promised.

Tucson Thrift Shop closes at 10 p.m. Employees say they’ll be busy till then.

The most popular costume among adults is a witch this year, followed by Batman characters. Action and superhero costumes are the most favored children’s costumes, with Batman characters and princess costumes tied for second. The most popular costume for pets is a pumpkin with hot dog costumes following closely behind.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.