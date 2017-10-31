Marana PD officer fired for alleged computer tampering

A Marana police officer has been fired following an investigation into computer tampering and criminal charges have been filed against her.
As thousands of children knocked on doors to trick-or-treat on Halloween night in Tucson, U.S. Marshals were also busy knocking on doors – of sex offenders.
Last week four people were arrested by Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Port of Nogales, after they attempted to smuggle drugs across the border into the U.S.
A Tempe pilot and flight instructor was accused of allegedly bringing $2 million worth of cocaine to an airport in Liberal, Kansas.
A pregnant Phoenix woman is dead after being shot in the head over the weekend, but doctors were able to save her baby son.
