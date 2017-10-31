One day only registration for Salvation Army toy distribution

The Salvation Army is registering 1,500 families for Christmas assistance, on one day only.

“The toy assistance program is crucial for families who cannot provide Christmas gifts for their children.” said Jamie Snyder, Director of Social Services, in a recent release. “All the toys provided are supported from the people of Tucson and their donations.”

According to a news release pre-registration will be Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House 1002 North Main Avenue.

The line will start at 6 a.m., those interested in registering are discouraged from lining up BEFORE 6 a.m.

This program allows children from lower income families to receive toys on Christmas. Each registered family will receive a ticket with instructions on what to bring to their scheduled appointment at the Hospitality House. Tickets will be limited to one per household for children ages 12 and under.

For more information about The Toy Distribution program, please call (520) 792-1629.

Those interested in donating new and unwrapped toys, please drop them off at the Hospitality House or call (520) 795-9671.

