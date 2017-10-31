One day only registration for Salvation Army toy distribution

A Marana police officer has been fired following an investigation into computer tampering and criminal charges have been filed against her.
A Marana police officer has been fired following an investigation into computer tampering and criminal charges have been filed against her.
As thousands of children knocked on doors to trick-or-treat on Halloween night in Tucson, U.S. Marshals were also busy knocking on doors – of sex offenders.
As thousands of children knocked on doors to trick-or-treat on Halloween night in Tucson, U.S. Marshals were also busy knocking on doors – of sex offenders.
Two separate crashes have closed two roads in Tucson on Tuesday night, Oct. 31 according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Tucson Police Department.
Two separate crashes have closed two roads in Tucson on Tuesday night, Oct. 31 according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Tucson Police Department.
Last week four people were arrested by Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Port of Nogales, after they attempted to smuggle drugs across the border into the U.S.
Last week four people were arrested by Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Port of Nogales, after they attempted to smuggle drugs across the border into the U.S.
Four school districts across Pima County are putting the potential for millions of dollars in the hands of voters.
Four school districts across Pima County are putting the potential for millions of dollars in the hands of voters.