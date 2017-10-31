What's at stake for several southern AZ school districts

Four school districts across Pima County are putting the potential for millions of dollars in the hands of voters.

The largest district in southern Arizona, Tucson Unified School District, also has the largest proposition on the ballot. Voters within TUSD limits will consider a $180 million bond package.

Details of the plan on the district website break it down as:

$103 million for school maintenance like air conditioning and roofs

$45 million for classrooms technology and career education

$30 million for safety features like fire alarms and fencing

$2 million to replace some school buses

Voters in Flowing Wells Unified School District will consider a bond package as well. If approved, the nearly $24 million would cover anything from construction and renovation of school buildings to buying classroom equipment and transportation.

Sunnyside Unified School District proposed a budget override for the 2017 election after voters denied one in 2015.

This time around, SUSD's plan would generate close to $9.5 million over a seven year stretch. The district estimates it would cost the average homeowner $13.77 each month.

The money, if approved, would pay for instruction and courses for electives like art, music and physical education as well as after school tutoring and activities. It would also help reduce the cost of athletics for issues like participation fees, transportation and grounds keeping.

Marana Unified School District has also proposed a budget override. Voters in MUSD already approved a 10 percent override in 2016. That would remain in effect even if those same voters do no agree with the 2017 proposition.

