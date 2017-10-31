Grants aid DUI enforcement efforts of SVPD

The Sierra Vista Police Department recently received a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety that will enhance its DUI enforcement efforts.

A $26,000 grant will help cover the purchase of portable breath testers and the department’s overtime costs for impaired driving details, Covert Underage Buyers (CUB) details designed to keep businesses from selling alcohol to minors, Mothers Against Drunk Driving Victim Impact Panel meetings, and other impaired driving related missions. The grant was awarded on Oct. 1, 2017.

During the weekend of Saturday, Oct. 28, the Sierra Vista Police Department participated in the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Public Safety Days at the Arizona State Fair in Phoenix. Along with providing handouts and materials to the public, the Sierra Vista Police Department also displayed its Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force Van. This van was awarded to the Sierra Vista Police Department by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety in 2014.

At this statewide event, Arizona law enforcement and correctional officers, firefighters, state agency personnel, and volunteer organizations showcased the need to protect our children by providing important highway safety information in the following areas: impaired driving from alcohol and drugs, speeding, aggressive driving, red light running, child safety seats, seat belt usage, motorcycle safety, school zone enforcement, know your limit program, pedestrians and bicycle safety, and traffic and accident data.

“The support of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety greatly enhances our ability to reduce impaired driving in the Sierra Vista area through enforcement, education, and awareness efforts,” SVPD DUI Task Force Coordinator Cpl. Tim Wachtel says.

The Sierra Vista Police Department would like to thank Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Alberto Gutier in particular for recognizing the needs of the department and for providing these funds.

“We look forward to working with Director Gutier and his office in the upcoming year by continuing to conduct scheduled DUI enforcement events throughout Cochise County in conjunction with the Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force,” Wachtel says.

