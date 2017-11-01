U.S. Marshals check in on sex offenders on Halloween Night

As thousands of children knocked on doors to trick-or-treat on Halloween night in Tucson, U.S. Marshals were also busy knocking on doors – of sex offenders.



More than 1,000 sex offenders are currently living in Tucson. Deputies say Halloween night can be a big temptation for some of them.



Sex offenders are required to have absolutely no Halloween decorations up and all of their lights off, so that children won’t be lured in to trick-or-treat.



Tucson News Now rode along with deputies as they hit the streets.



U.S. Marshals and probation officers with the Pima County Sheriff Department showed up on the door-step of some of the most dangerous sex offenders in Tucson. Authorities made sure the sex offender’s homes were completely dark, to keep trick or treaters away.

We were there as officers knocked on the door of a home near Venice and Douglas. Once the offender answered, deputies made the decision to search his home. They looked for any signs of child pornography.

Deputies said that man was following his guidelines. Deputies checked-up on a total of 187 homes of level two and three sex offenders in Tucson. Those offenders are under court order to stay away from children. This is the10th year of "Operation Safe Treat."



“Nobody knows what’s going on inside their minds, but the more temptation that you provide to somebody, the more likely they are to reoccur. So what we’re trying to do is avoid that situation as a whole and take them out of the equation essentially,” Deputy Michael Adams, with the U.S. Marshals office said.



Adams said some sex offenders were required to “self-report” to their probation officers on Halloween night. Some were told to come into the Pima County Probation center and watch a movie until all trick or treaters were off the streets.

