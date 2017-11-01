Separate crashes close Gates Pass and intersection of Speedway, Campbell

Two separate crashes have closed two roads in Tucson on Tuesday night, Oct. 31.

The first is a crash on Gates Pass Road. According to Pima County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Inglett, an SUV has rolled onto its side with four people inside. The vehicle stayed on the roadway and did not go off road.

No serious injuries have been reported, though those inside the vehicle reported neck and back pain.

Gates Pass is closed in both directions while emergency crews work.

The second crash has closed Speedway and Campbell, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Eastbound Speedway is closed, while southbound Campbell has been reduced to two lanes at Speedway.

No further information was immediately known about the Speedway, Campbell crash.

