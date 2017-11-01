Man found dead in running vehicle on west side - Tucson News Now

Man found dead in running vehicle on west side

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police is investigating a homicide in the 1000 block of Colorado Street, Sgt. Pete Dugan said Wednesday Nov. 1.

Dugan said a man was found dead with obvious signs of gunshot trauma in the front passenger seat of a car that was running with the headlights on.

The vehicle was previously reported stolen on the east side, according to TPD.

Police have identified the man, but are waiting to release his name until his next of kin is notified.

Dugan said TPD's gang unit is investigating whether the shooting is gang-related.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area about one hour before the man was found dead. However, officers did not find anything at that time, according to Dugan.

Police do not have anyone in custody, and have not yet identified any suspects.

Police ask anyone who might have information to call 88-CRIME.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Local victim advocates help during Las Vegas recovery

    Local victim advocates help during Las Vegas recovery

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 1:45 PM EDT2017-11-01 17:45:49 GMT

    It has been one month since the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others. Tucson News Now talked with a group of local victim advocates who traveled to the city to help offer services to survivors and relatives of those who died. The team, requested by Nevada’s Attorney General, was made up of five staff members and five volunteers. They left Tucson on Oct. 5 and worked for seven days, from sun up ...

    It has been one month since the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others. Tucson News Now talked with a group of local victim advocates who traveled to the city to help offer services to survivors and relatives of those who died. The team, requested by Nevada&#

  • breaking

    Arizona's men's basketball ranked No. 3 in preseason poll

    Arizona's men's basketball ranked No. 3 in preseason poll

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 12:22 PM EDT2017-11-01 16:22:29 GMT

    The Arizona Wildcats open their season on Nov. 10 against Northern Arizona at McKale Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

    The Arizona Wildcats open their season on Nov. 10 against Northern Arizona at McKale Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

  • Midtown homicide suspect arrested on Tohono O'odham Nation

    Midtown homicide suspect arrested on Tohono O'odham Nation

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 12:14 PM EDT2017-11-01 16:14:06 GMT
    (Source: TPD Sgt. Kim Bay/Twitter)(Source: TPD Sgt. Kim Bay/Twitter)

    The suspect from a midtown homicide, 18-year-old Joseph Santos, was arrested on Wednesday Nov. 1, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Tucson police obtained a warrant for Santos arrest for an Oct. 12 homicide in Iron Horse Park near downtown Tucson. [READ MORE: Tucson police investigate homicide in midtown] Santos allegedly shot and killed 53-year-old Nicholas Encalade during a robbery in the park, despite Encalade complying with his demands. The U.S. Marshals Service...

    The suspect from a midtown homicide, 18-year-old Joseph Santos, was arrested on Wednesday Nov. 1, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Tucson police obtained a warrant for Santos arrest for an Oct. 12 homicide in Iron Horse Park near downtown Tucson. [READ MORE: Tucson police investigate homicide in midtown] Santos allegedly shot and killed 53-year-old Nicholas Encalade during a robbery in the park, despite Encalade complying with his demands. The U.S. Marshals Service...

    •   
Powered by Frankly