Man found dead in running vehicle on west side

Tucson police is investigating a homicide in the 1000 block of Colorado Street, Sgt. Pete Dugan said Wednesday Nov. 1.

Dugan said a man was found dead with obvious signs of gunshot trauma in the front passenger seat of a car that was running with the headlights on.

The vehicle was previously reported stolen on the east side, according to TPD.

Police have identified the man, but are waiting to release his name until his next of kin is notified.

Dugan said TPD's gang unit is investigating whether the shooting is gang-related.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area about one hour before the man was found dead. However, officers did not find anything at that time, according to Dugan.

Police do not have anyone in custody, and have not yet identified any suspects.

Police ask anyone who might have information to call 88-CRIME.

