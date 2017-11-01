Midtown homicide suspect arrested on Tohono O'odham Nation

It has been one month since the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others. Tucson News Now talked with a group of local victim advocates who traveled to the city to help offer services to survivors and relatives of those who died. The team, requested by Nevada’s Attorney General, was made up of five staff members and five volunteers. They left Tucson on Oct. 5 and worked for seven days, from sun up ...
It has been one month since the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others. Tucson News Now talked with a group of local victim advocates who traveled to the city to help offer services to survivors and relatives of those who died. The team, requested by Nevada&#
The Arizona Wildcats open their season on Nov. 10 against Northern Arizona at McKale Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Arizona Wildcats open their season on Nov. 10 against Northern Arizona at McKale Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The suspect from a midtown homicide, 18-year-old Joseph Santos, was arrested on Wednesday Nov. 1, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Tucson police obtained a warrant for Santos arrest for an Oct. 12 homicide in Iron Horse Park near downtown Tucson. [READ MORE: Tucson police investigate homicide in midtown] Santos allegedly shot and killed 53-year-old Nicholas Encalade during a robbery in the park, despite Encalade complying with his demands. The U.S. Marshals Service...
The suspect from a midtown homicide, 18-year-old Joseph Santos, was arrested on Wednesday Nov. 1, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Tucson police obtained a warrant for Santos arrest for an Oct. 12 homicide in Iron Horse Park near downtown Tucson. [READ MORE: Tucson police investigate homicide in midtown] Santos allegedly shot and killed 53-year-old Nicholas Encalade during a robbery in the park, despite Encalade complying with his demands. The U.S. Marshals Service...
Last week four people were arrested by Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Port of Nogales, after they attempted to smuggle drugs across the border into the U.S.
Last week four people were arrested by Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Port of Nogales, after they attempted to smuggle drugs across the border into the U.S.
As thousands of children knocked on doors to trick-or-treat on Halloween night in Tucson, U.S. Marshals were also busy knocking on doors – of sex offenders.
As thousands of children knocked on doors to trick-or-treat on Halloween night in Tucson, U.S. Marshals were also busy knocking on doors – of sex offenders.
The worker says there was nothing wrong with her choice of costume.
The worker says there was nothing wrong with her choice of costume.
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.
Allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein have led to a cascade of harassment allegations against other entertainment industry figures, including actors Jeremy Piven and Kevin Spacey.
Allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein have led to a cascade of harassment allegations against other entertainment industry figures, including actors Jeremy Piven and Kevin Spacey.
The 16-year-old died of malnutrition after investigators say her mother controlled her food intake.
The 16-year-old died of malnutrition after investigators say her mother controlled her food intake.
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.
Ahead of Halloween night, 4-year-old- Blayne Ellerbruck got to trick or treat a little early with his heroes. A special day for Blayne, but even more special for his "real" hero. Blayne's dad watched it all happen from the 4th story of Deaconess Gateway Hospital.
Ahead of Halloween night, 4-year-old- Blayne Ellerbruck got to trick or treat a little early with his heroes. A special day for Blayne, but even more special for his "real" hero. Blayne's dad watched it all happen from the 4th story of Deaconess Gateway Hospital.
Officials in Autauga County are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous and committed a kidnapping that was all caught on camera.
Officials in Autauga County are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous and committed a kidnapping that was all caught on camera.
A teen was shot and killed after entering a woman's home in Marion, Arkansas.
A teen was shot and killed after entering a woman's home in Marion, Arkansas.
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.