Midtown homicide suspect arrested on Tohono O'odham Nation

The suspect from a midtown homicide, 18-year-old Joseph Santos, was arrested on Wednesday Nov. 1, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Tucson police obtained a warrant for Santos arrest for an Oct. 12 homicide in Iron Horse Park near downtown Tucson.

Santos allegedly shot and killed 53-year-old Nicholas Encalade during a robbery in the park, despite Encalade complying with his demands.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Santos fled to the Tohono O'odham Nation believing he could avoid arrest there.

Tohono O'odham police arrested Santos on an unrelated tribal warrant, and booked him into the Tohono O'odham Tribal Adult Detention Center, according to a news release. Santos will be extradited to Pima County on the Tucson police homicide warrant.

