Arizona's men's basketball ranked No. 3 in preseason poll

The University of Arizona's men's basketball team is ranked at No. 3 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll, released on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Duke is ranked at the top of the poll, followed by Michigan State. Rounding out the top five are Kansas and Kentucky.

Other Pac-12 teams to make the poll are Southern California at No. 10 and UCLA at No. 21.

POLL ALERT: Duke tops preseason AP Top 25 men's hoops poll for 2nd straight year; Michigan St is No. 2, Arizona 3rd. https://t.co/AAt23YeLlj pic.twitter.com/bIFTEegUeZ — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) November 1, 2017

Arizona opens its season on Nov. 10 against Northern Arizona at McKale Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Wildcats host Eastern New Mexico in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

