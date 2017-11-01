Arizona's men's basketball ranked No. 3 in preseason poll - Tucson News Now

Arizona's men's basketball ranked No. 3 in preseason poll

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The University of Arizona's men's basketball team is ranked at No. 3 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll, released on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Duke is ranked at the top of the poll, followed by Michigan State. Rounding out the top five are Kansas and Kentucky.

Other Pac-12 teams to make the poll are Southern California at No. 10 and UCLA at No. 21.

Arizona opens its season on Nov. 10 against Northern Arizona at McKale Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Wildcats host Eastern New Mexico in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Wednesday. 

