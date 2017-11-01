Arizona's men's basketball ranked No. 3 in preseason poll

The Arizona Wildcats open their season on Nov. 10 against Northern Arizona at McKale Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Road to the Final Four begins Wednesday night for Arizona as the Wildcats play the first of two exhibition games.
Bennett finishes with 35 in exhibition win.
Arizona Football is ranked No. 23 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Sunday. The Wildcats (6-2, 4-1 conf) earned national recognition Sunday after a thrilling 58-37 win over No. 15 Washington State on Saturday night.
The Arizona Wildcats pulled off a huge upset with a 58-37 win over No. 15 Washington State Saturday night in Tucson.
