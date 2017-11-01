Health law sign-ups start, and some see a 'hostile takeover'

Chris Taylor hit a tying double off Justin Verlander during a two-run rally in the sixth inning and Corey Seager had a go-ahead sacrifice fly to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Houston Astros 3-1, forcing a dramatic World Series to Game 7
Chris Taylor hit a tying double off Justin Verlander during a two-run rally in the sixth inning and Corey Seager had a go-ahead sacrifice fly to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Houston Astros 3-1, forcing a dramatic World Series to Game 7
Authorities say a man in a rented pickup truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial, killing at least eight people and injuring several others in what the mayor calls 'a particularly cowardly act of terror'
Authorities say a man in a rented pickup truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial, killing at least eight people and injuring several others in what the mayor calls 'a particularly cowardly act of terror'
Authorities say a man in a rented pickup truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial Tuesday, killing at least eight people in what the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."
Authorities say a man in a rented pickup truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial Tuesday, killing at least eight people in what the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."
Former Trump adviser's guilty plea could mean trouble for campaign officials. He's cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller
Former Trump adviser's guilty plea could mean trouble for campaign officials. He's cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller
Former Trump adviser's guilty plea could mean trouble for campaign officials. He's cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller
Former Trump adviser's guilty plea could mean trouble for campaign officials. He's cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller
The enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act began on Nov. 1, but there are changes this year which buyers should be aware of. First and foremost, the enrollment period has been cut in half and will last only six weeks rather than the traditional three months.
The enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act began on Nov. 1, but there are changes this year which buyers should be aware of. First and foremost, the enrollment period has been cut in half and will last only six weeks rather than the traditional three months.
As sign-up season starts, Trump administration actions expected to dampen health law enrollment.
As sign-up season starts, Trump administration actions expected to dampen health law enrollment.
Bed bugs have been found in several benches at Sky Harbor Airport. According to the City of Phoenix Aviation Department, three padded benches located in the pre-security area in Terminal 4 were removed overnight due to bed bugs.
Bed bugs have been found in several benches at Sky Harbor Airport. According to the City of Phoenix Aviation Department, three padded benches located in the pre-security area in Terminal 4 were removed overnight due to bed bugs.