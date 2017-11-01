UPDATE: Elderly Sierra Vista woman found safe - Tucson News Now

breaking

UPDATE: Elderly Sierra Vista woman found safe

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Kimmie Anderson (Source: Sierra Vista Police Department) Kimmie Anderson (Source: Sierra Vista Police Department)
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Sierra Vista Police Department is reporting that 89-year-old Kimmie Anderson has been located and is safe, as of 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1.  

She had last been seen at a residence in the 2600 block of Canyon View Drive. 

SVPD is thanking everyone who helped get the word out about the search for Anderson. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Sign ups begin for Affordable Care Act

    Sign ups begin for Affordable Care Act

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 9:56 PM EDT2017-11-02 01:56:03 GMT
    (Source: Health Care.gov)(Source: Health Care.gov)

    The enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act began on Nov. 1, but there are changes this year which buyers should be aware of. First and foremost, the enrollment period has been cut in half and will last only six weeks rather than the traditional three months. 

    The enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act began on Nov. 1, but there are changes this year which buyers should be aware of. First and foremost, the enrollment period has been cut in half and will last only six weeks rather than the traditional three months. 

  • BREAKING

    UPDATE: 4th Marana police officer now under investigation

    UPDATE: 4th Marana police officer now under investigation

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 9:13 PM EDT2017-11-02 01:13:46 GMT
    Former Marana police officer Dionysius Cazares. (Source: Marana Police Department)Former Marana police officer Dionysius Cazares. (Source: Marana Police Department)

    A Marana police officer has been fired following an investigation into computer tampering and criminal charges have been filed against her.

    A Marana police officer has been fired following an investigation into computer tampering and criminal charges have been filed against her.

  • Mesh added to border fence

    Mesh added to border fence

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-11-02 00:51:16 GMT
    New mesh going up on border wall. (Source: Tucson News Now)New mesh going up on border wall. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    More security measures are popping up at the Nogales/Mexico border. As Nogales Border Patrol Station Agents put up a nearly 100-foot long piece of steel mesh on the border wall on Wednesday. 

    More security measures are popping up at the Nogales/Mexico border. As Nogales Border Patrol Station Agents put up a nearly 100-foot long piece of steel mesh on the border wall on Wednesday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly