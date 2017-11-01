UPDATE: Elderly Sierra Vista woman found safe

The Sierra Vista Police Department is reporting that 89-year-old Kimmie Anderson has been located and is safe, as of 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1.

She had last been seen at a residence in the 2600 block of Canyon View Drive.

SVPD is thanking everyone who helped get the word out about the search for Anderson.

