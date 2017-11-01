Saguaro National Park offers bird walks

Both districts of Saguaro National Park are offering bird walks in November and December, according to a recent news release.

These new tours will take place on Sundays in the Tucson Mountain District (West) at 9:45 a.m. and Tuesdays in the Rincon Mountain District (East) at 9 a.m.

The public is welcome to join John Higgins, a park volunteer, for a 30-minute walk in the sandy wash behind the Red Hills Visitor Center at 2700 N. Kinney Road, Tucson, AZ, 85743.

While there hikers will have the chance to see woodpeckers, sparrows, and various other varieties of birds that live among the cactus and shrubs. Participants will also learn how these animals find food, water, and shelter.

Those interested in even more birds in the Tucson Mountain District can join Higgins for another 30-minute walk at the Sus Picnic area, two miles west of the visitor center, to look for wrens, hawks and several other species of birds.

Anyone closer to the Rincon Mountain District (East) can join Ralph Terry, a park volunteer, for a 2-hour walk on the Freeman Homestead Trail. Participants will discover which birds stay in the area year round and which ones are just "passing through", they will also learn the natural history of the desert birds.

Groups will meet at the Rincon Mountain visitor Center at 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail, Tucson, AZ, 85730 and then will drive to the mile-long trail.

Hikers are encouraged to wear sturdy walking shoes, a hat, and sunscreen, bring binoculars and water.

Details:

Tucson Mountain District dates:

Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 26

Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 24

Rincon Mountain District dates:

Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 19

For more information or questions, please contact the Red Hills Visitor Center at (520) 733-5158 or the Rincon Mountain Visitor Center at (520) 733-5153.

No reservations required. Free with paid admission to the park; Interagency Park Passes are accepted and for sale in both districts.

For other naturalist programs offered at Saguaro National Park, please visit the website at https://www.nps.gov/sagu/planyourvisit/guided-programs.htm.

