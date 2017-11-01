APP EXTRA: Behind the investigation and uncovering a practice of high pricing, harassment

Raycom Media investigated Rent-A-Center and the story will air on KOLD News 13 at 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2.

The investigation was built by consumer complaints, federal lawsuits, the company’s own pricing data and dozens of interviews with customers and former employees.

Raycom Media filed public record requests with attorneys general in 19 states for complaints lodged against the country’s largest rent-to-own company. It received data and/or documents from 15 states in which nearly 500 complaints had been made against the Plano, TX-based company.

The news organization also filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Federal Trade Commission and received more than 2,700 complaints made during an 18-month period beginning Jan. 1, 2016.

The complaints were analyzed by the nature of the consumers’ issues: debt collection, arrest threats, problems with payment histories or credit reports, the costs of the rentals, and harassment for a rental people didn’t make.

