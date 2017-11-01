Final: Arizona 91 Eastern New Mexico 63

Deandre Ayton scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, dominating in his Wildcat debut, as No. 3 Arizona defeated Eastern New Mexico 91-63 in the first exhibition game of the season.

Ayton finished the night shooting 13 of 16 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, while adding two blocks and a steal.



Freshman Brandon Randolph scored 14 points while junior Allonzo Trier and freshman Emmanuel Akot each added in 10 points. Wildcat freshmen accounted for 71 of the Cats 91 points on the night.



UA led from the opening tip-off, racing out to a 32-12 margin midway through the first half. The Cats led 47-31 at the halftime break, scoring 22 of those points in the paint. UA finished the night shooting 61% from the field while holding the Greyhounds to only 36% shooting.



The Cats went on a 12-0 run at the 13-minute mark in the second half, extending the lead to 27 points and never looked back.



UA will face Chico State on Sunday at 4 p.m. MST in the final exhibition game before the regular season tips off against NAU on Friday Nov. 10 at McKale Center.

Copyright 2017 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.