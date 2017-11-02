FIRST LOOK: Interrogation tapes released for investigation into Jayden Glomb's death

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, authorities released the interrogation tapes from the investigation into the death of Vail teen Jayden Glomb.
On Wednesday, Nov. 1, authorities released the interrogation tapes from the investigation into the death of Vail teen Jayden Glomb.
A home surveillance system was rolling as a woman grabbed a bag full of donations meant for the Vietnam Veterans of America. It happened in front of a home near grant and Silverbell early Wednesday morning.
A home surveillance system was rolling as a woman grabbed a bag full of donations meant for the Vietnam Veterans of America. It happened in front of a home near grant and Silverbell early Wednesday morning.
A Marana police officer has been fired following an investigation into computer tampering and criminal charges have been filed against her.
A Marana police officer has been fired following an investigation into computer tampering and criminal charges have been filed against her.
Tucson police told Tucson News Now that Raymond Collins, a manager at the Midas at East Speedway Boulevard and North Craycroft Road, made false warranty claims from October 2014 to April 2016, totaling $7,900.
Tucson police told Tucson News Now that Raymond Collins, a manager at the Midas at East Speedway Boulevard and North Craycroft Road, made false warranty claims from October 2014 to April 2016, totaling $7,900.
A man and a woman were taken away in handcuffs as a standoff at a Phoenix hotel ended on Tuesday evening.
A man and a woman were taken away in handcuffs as a standoff at a Phoenix hotel ended on Tuesday evening.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.
Police say a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart is not an "active shooter" situation.
Police say a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart is not an "active shooter" situation.
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.