FIRST LOOK: Interrogation tapes released for investigation into Jayden Glomb's death

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, authorities released the interrogation tapes from the investigation into the death of Vail teen Jayden Glomb.

The 13-year-old Glomb was found dead in a desert area near her home on May 11, about 13 hours after she was reported missing.

Josh Lelevier, Jayden's 37-year-old stepfather, was charged with first-degree murder, abandonment, and concealing a body.

The interrogation video released by the Tucson Police Department shows interviews with Jessica Glomb, Jayden's mother, and Lelevier.

In the video, you can see Jessica learning about the medical examiner report that details the death of her daughter.

Another video shows Lelevier learning he is the suspect in Jayden's death, as detectives inform him of the charges.

"There's a large smear of blood that had been cleaned up in the back of the Chevy Traverse. That matched --redacted-- DNA, as well," a detective told Jessica Glomb.

Lelevier has also been accused of using hidden cameras to film Jayden going to the bathroom and undressing.

He has pleaded not guilty and his trial is set for July 2018.

