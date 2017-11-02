One injured in east-side shooting - Tucson News Now

One injured in east-side shooting

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 1, in the 5800 block of East 28th Street, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department.

Dugan said the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

No other information was immediately available.

