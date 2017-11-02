Number of reported gas skimmers in Tucson has decreased

The new leader of the Amphitheater School District wants feedback from the community about how the district can improve. Superintendent Todd Jaeger plans to hold a “Listen and Learn” session Thursday night. This comes as the district was handed down a “C” grade from the State Board of Education earlier this year. The district said the meetings are a way to understand what’s important to the Amphi community. That inclu...
The Arizona Department of Weights and Measures reports only two gas skimmers were found in Tucson so far this year. In 2016, 25 gas skimmers were reported. Sgt. Rick Radinsky with Tucson Police’s Financial Crimes Unit believes the reason for the decrease is due to increased awareness. He stressed, they could not do this alone. He said they have teamed up with other departments locally and even the Secret Service and Arizona Department of...
A Marana police officer has been fired following an investigation into computer tampering and criminal charges have been filed against her.
Police say the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.
Cats roll in first exhibition game.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.
The Kidde fire extinguishers can become clogged or require a lot of force to use and can fail during a fire emergency. The nozzle also can detach with enough force to be dangerous.
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.
The attack killed five people from Argentina, one from Belgium and two Americans, authorities said. Twelve people were injured.
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.
A Wisconsin mother is facing a felony charge for endangering her 9-year-old son for strapping him to the roof of her mini-van.
Don't believe everything you read on social media, especially if it involves a purported "secret" exercise that will shut down communications and power across the country this weekend.
That's the message from military spokespersons who are being inundated with inquiries about the alleged plot.
