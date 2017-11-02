Number of reported gas skimmers in Tucson has decreased

The Arizona Department of Weights and Measures reports only two gas skimmers were found in Tucson so far this year.

In 2016, 25 gas skimmers were reported. Sgt. Rick Radinsky with Tucson Police’s Financial Crimes Unit believes the reason for the decrease is due to increased awareness.

He stressed, they could not do this alone.

He said they have teamed up with other departments locally and even the Secret Service and Arizona Department of Weights and Measures on stay top of the issue.

Radinsky said since everyone is working together, they are able to take a more proactive approach to keeping skimmers to minimum.

“We had one of my detectives who would ride around with Weights and Measures and learn how the gas pumps works, learn how to inspect them,”



he said.

Radinsky said it is hard to spot a skimmer at a gas pump because thieves install them inside the pump, so usually there isn't a way to tell if a skimmer is installed.

But if something doesn't feel right or if someone is opening up the pump, police encourage people to let the gas station attendant know.

If you have a complaint with a pump, you can let the Arizona Department of Agriculture know by clicking here.

You can also look at how your favorite gas station has done on past inspections here.

