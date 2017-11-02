New Amphi district leader wants feedback from community

The new leader of the Amphitheater School District wants feedback from the community about how the district can improve.

Superintendent Todd Jaeger plans to hold a “Listen and Learn” session Thursday night. This comes as the district was handed down a “C” grade from the State Board of Education earlier this year.

The district said the meetings are a way to understand what’s important to the Amphi community. That includes parents, staff, students, teachers and taxpayers.

This is Jaeger’s first year as superintendent for Amphi, but he’s a familiar face. He was assistant superintendent of the district for two decades.

At the beginning of the school year, Jaeger laid out a 100-day plan. Some of his goals included student achievement, test scores improvement, teacher retention and higher salaries for staff.

Of the five districts in our area – Amphi, TUSD, Vail, Sunnyside and Marana – Amphi had the second highest GPA, coming in at a 2.6.

The first session will be held Thursday, Nov. 2, at Ironwood Ridge High School. It starts at 6 p.m. and will go until approximately 7:30 p.m. Click here to see other sessions scheduled.

