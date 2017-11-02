New Amphi district leader wants feedback from community - Tucson News Now

New Amphi district leader wants feedback from community

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The new leader of the Amphitheater School District wants feedback from the community about how the district can improve.

Superintendent Todd Jaeger plans to hold a “Listen and Learn” session Thursday night. This comes as the district was handed down a “C” grade from the State Board of Education earlier this year.

The district said the meetings are a way to understand what’s important to the Amphi community. That includes parents, staff, students, teachers and taxpayers.

This is Jaeger’s first year as superintendent for Amphi, but he’s a familiar face. He was assistant superintendent of the district for two decades.

At the beginning of the school year, Jaeger laid out a 100-day plan. Some of his goals included student achievement, test scores improvement, teacher retention and higher salaries for staff.

Of the five districts in our area – Amphi, TUSD, Vail, Sunnyside and Marana – Amphi had the second highest GPA, coming in at a 2.6.

The first session will be held Thursday, Nov. 2, at Ironwood Ridge High School. It starts at 6 p.m. and will go until approximately 7:30 p.m. Click here to see other sessions scheduled. 

