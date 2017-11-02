THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: AMAZON/Pima County

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

This segment is called Think About It.

This week, it ought to be called THINKING REALLY BIG ABOUT IT!

I am talking about Pima County and its big push to add its name – to the long list of locations coast to coast -- that Amazon might consider as a place to plant a second headquarters.

Immediately – what comes to mind – for a lot of us is the number of jobs that could come with such a facility. Best guess estimates put that number at around 50,000.

The other thing that comes to mind – is the list of incentives the county would put up to turn Amazon’s head.

One county leader told the Arizona Daily Star – that actually beating out the other 200 or so cities is probably a long shot. And I agree with him – when he suggest maybe WINNING Amazon isn’t the end game. But going through the process and thinking big – is a good dry run for future opportunities to grow our local economy.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.