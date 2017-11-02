Tucson homeowner concerned about fire extinguisher recall

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of about 37.8 million Kidde fire extinguishers.

The fire extinguishers can become clogged or require a lot of force to use and could possibly fail during a fire emergency. The nozzle also can detach with enough force to be dangerous.

When Tucson homeowner, Doug Marcoux heard about the recall he immediately went online to check if his made the list.

“They are definitely on the recall list, so it is time to replace them,” said Marcoux.

A working fire extinguisher is a top priority for Marcoux. “It’s the kind of thing that you want to know, but you don’t want to hear. Suddenly my "go to" for putting out a fire in kitchen or somewhere else is deemed not functional enough to be relied on.”

Back in 2013, his house caught fire.

“It was one August morning and I was just pulling into work when I got the phone call and turned around and drove home as fast as I could,” he said.

His family lost about 70 percent of their personal property because of smoke damage.

“It was expensive and it was traumatic for the kids and it was just something that we don’t want to go through again,” said Marcoux.

The husband and father of two is contacting Kidde to get his fire extinguishers replaced, but Thursday night Marcoux will be going to bed with a lot of worry on his mind.

"Cross our fingers that we don’t need them tonight," said Marcoux. "If my house catches on fire tonight ill still probably use it."

Public information officer Brian Keeley Northwest Fire went over what to look for in a working, reliable extinguisher.

A faulty fire extinguisher was linked to a 2014 death involving a fiery vehicle crash. First responders couldn't get the extinguisher to work.

The agency said there have been 391 reports of failed or limited activation or nozzle detachment, including the one death, about 16 injuries and about 91 reports of property damage.

Several models of fire extinguishers produced between Jan. 1, 1973, and Aug. 15, 2017, including models listed in previous recalls, are covered in the recall. See more product information here.

The fire extinguishers were sold at a variety of retailers, including Menards, Montgomery Ward, Sears, The Home Depot, Walmart and other retailers nationwide, and online at Amazon.com,ShopKidde.com and other online retailers for between $12 and $50 and for about $200 for model XL 5MR. The fire extinguishers were also sold with commercial trucks, recreational vehicles, personal watercraft and boats.

For more information, call Kidde toll-free at 855-271-0773 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall.”

