New program schedule at Fort Bowie National Historic Site

Three minors have been arrested after several schools in the Amphitheater district were vandalized and burglarized over the weekend.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of about 37.8 million Kidde fire extinguishers. The fire extinguishers can become clogged or require a lot of force to use and can fail during a fire emergency. The nozzle also can detach with enough force to be dangerous.
Police believe this was a targeted attack and not a random home invasion.
A Marana police officer has been fired following an investigation into computer tampering and criminal charges have been filed against her.
The new leader of the Amphitheater School District wants feedback from the community about how the district can improve. Superintendent Todd Jaeger plans to hold a “Listen and Learn” session Thursday night. This comes as the district was handed down a “C” grade from the State Board of Education earlier this year. The district said the meetings are a way to understand what’s important to the Amphi community. That inclu...
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.
Hundreds of people flocked to the beach in Oak Island Thursday morning to catch a glimpse of a whale that had washed close to shore.
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.
A Wisconsin mother is facing a felony charge for endangering her 9-year-old son for strapping him to the roof of her mini-van.
Four inmates launched an escape attempt at the prison on October 12, 2017. The incident has left three prison employees dead and nine other employees injured.
Just in time for the holidays, the McRib is coming back to McDonald's restaurants.
Emergency officials responded to the scene of a reportedly accidental fatal shooting Thursday afternoon.
