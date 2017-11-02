New program schedule at Fort Bowie National Historic Site

Southeast Arizona Group Superintendent Allen S. Etheridge announced this week that Fort Bowie National Historic Site (NHS) Visitor Center will begin operating 7 days a week starting November 1. The Visitor Center is open from 8 am to 4 pm; the grounds and trails are open from sunrise to sunset.



Additionally, the park will be offering programs every day for the fall/winter/spring season. Programs will start November 16 and will continue through April 22. All programs are free of charge and give visitors an opportunity to learn more about the rich history preserved at Fort Bowie NHS.



Guided Hike: 10:00 am – 2 to 2.5 Hours, Every Tuesday and Saturday

Meet at the Fort Bowie NHS trailhead on Apache Pass Road to begin this moderate 1.5 mile guided walk. The walk will cover a variety of topics from Apache culture to the establishment of Fort Bowie. Participants may hike 1.5 miles back to the parking lot at their leisure.



Ranger Talk (Topics will Vary): 1:00 pm – 1 Hour or less, Every Afternoon

Fort Bowie NHS protects historic features and natural landscapes that helped to shape the history of this region. Every afternoon, meet at the Visitor Center to attend a Ranger Talk. Programs will focus on different aspects of military history, Native American culture, and natural resources.



Fort Bowie NHS is a hike-in park. Visitors should be prepared for a 3 mile round-trip hike. It is strongly recommended to bring water, sturdy hiking shoes, sun protection and snacks. Weather conditions are variable this time of year.



Schools and other groups seeking a ranger-led program should call the park in advance to make reservations. Mobility impaired individuals who are unable to complete a 3 mile hike may call 520-847-2500 ext.25 for alternate directions to the visitor center.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.