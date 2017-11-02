Pozo Nuevo Road to close periodically for road maintenance - Tucson News Now

Pozo Nuevo Road to close periodically for road maintenance

TUCSON, AZ

The Pozo Neuvo Road on the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument will be periodically closed to public access to receive necessary road surface maintenance from November through December 18, 2017. 

Road closure is scheduled to occur on Monday through Thursday and open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. 

Please obey all road closure signs during the scheduled maintenance periods. 

Additional work is proposed for South Puerto Blanco Road and Bates Well Road and the dates are to be determined. 

Refer to the park's web page for updated information. at:   https://www.nps.gov/orpi/planyourvisit/conditions.htm

