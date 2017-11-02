UPDATE: Ajo back open in both directions near the VA Hospital

The area is back open after an earlier crash between a sedan and a motorcycle.
The Arizona Department of Transportation created an app that will help you avoid delays and other highway hazards, and the best part, it’s free.
Athletes are cranking up their training for El Tour de Tucson, which means drivers will see them on the roadways, especially early in the morning as they try to beat the heat.
A Tucson landmark, "A" Mountain, is closed to the public. But don't worry, it's only temporary.
All eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are back open after an early afternoon crash.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.
