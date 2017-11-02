UPDATE: Ajo back open in both directions near the VA Hospital

Ajo closed after sedan and motorcycle collide. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Ajo is back open Thursday night, Nov. 2 after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

The crash happened around 6:54 p.m., according to the Tucson Police Department.

The motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the status was not immediately known. The people in the car remained at the scene.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Ajo Way closed between 7th/9th Ave. after sedan and motorcycle collide. Motorcyclist taken to the hospital. @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/fSwGy8XoHK — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) November 3, 2017

Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.