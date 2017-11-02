Community members gather for opioid overdose training

There will be a resource fair and town hall that will take place in the R.E. Lindsey Jr. Auditorium, and a hiring fair will take place at the Sports Park located on the Tucson VA campus.
There will be a resource fair and town hall that will take place in the R.E. Lindsey Jr. Auditorium, and a hiring fair will take place at the Sports Park located on the Tucson VA campus.
Dozens of people attended an opioid overdose prevention and Naloxone training Thursday night. This training was put on by Sonoran Prevention Works.
Dozens of people attended an opioid overdose prevention and Naloxone training Thursday night. This training was put on by Sonoran Prevention Works.
Police said a Phoenix man spanked his 2-year-old son dozens of times and is now facing legal trouble for it.
Police said a Phoenix man spanked his 2-year-old son dozens of times and is now facing legal trouble for it.
The enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act began on Nov. 1, but there are changes this year which buyers should be aware of. First and foremost, the enrollment period has been cut in half and will last only six weeks rather than the traditional three months.
The enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act began on Nov. 1, but there are changes this year which buyers should be aware of. First and foremost, the enrollment period has been cut in half and will last only six weeks rather than the traditional three months.
As sign-up season starts, Trump administration actions expected to dampen health law enrollment.
As sign-up season starts, Trump administration actions expected to dampen health law enrollment.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.