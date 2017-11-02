Artists invited to display their work at the Sierra Vista library

The Sierra Vista Public Library invites area artists to apply to display their work on the gallery wall located in the library lobby.

A wide range of artwork can be shown, including drawings, paintings, photography, computer graphics, collages, creative writing, and more. There is no cost and the gallery wall may be booked for one month at a time. The library rotates the artwork each month and currently has immediate availability.

“We rotate artwork frequently to provide a wide variety of area artists the opportunity to share their work with the community,” Sierra Vista Public Library Librarian Susan Abend says. “It also helps beautify a popular hangout space inside our lobby, next our meeting rooms, and café, while providing community members a chance to discover local artwork.”

The terms of use and application forms are available at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov by searching for “gallery wall.” Hard copies of the forms are available at the Sierra Vista Public Library.

For more information, contact Librarian Susan Abend at (520) 439-2263 or Susan.Abend@SierraVistaAZ.gov.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.